We measure how far away the victim was in the Salt Lake City protest shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — After the shooting last Saturday started, Richard Wolfgramm returned to his planned meeting spot.

His friend, Afa Ah Loo, wasn’t there.

“I was texting him, calling him,” Wolfgramm said. “No reply.

“And I thought, ‘OK, I’m just going to go back and look at my phone just to see [if] maybe I had captured where he ran off to.’

“That’s when I was looking at my footage, scrolled through it and noticed that the body laying on the ground was Afa.”

Viewers have asked FOX 13 how far away Ah Loo was when he was struck and killed by a bullet meant for Arturo Gamboa. A described peacekeeper for the organization 50501 fired at Gamboa along State Street when Gamboa emerged from behind a fence with a rifle.

WATCH: Arturo Gamboa released from jail after protest march arrest

After reviewing video to determine the peacekeeper’s location and Ah Loo’s, FOX 13 and Wolfgramm used a measuring wheel to walk the distance.

After walking from spot to spot, the counter on the wheel displayed… 162 feet.

“Now that we’ve walked the distance,” Wolfgramm said, “and we’ve seen the angle from where he discharged his firearm, it just baffles me that someone like that was here in the role of a peacekeeper.”

Video appears to show Gamboa’s barrel was aimed down when the peacekeeper fired at him, and it’s legal in Utah to carry a rifle in public.

WATCH: New video of Salt Lake City protest shooting appears to contradict police

Thus far, no criminal charges have been filed against anyone.

Gamboa never fired his rifle but was arrested after the shooting on suspicion of murder, with a probable cause statement contending his actions caused Ah Loo’s death. Then on Friday, a judge signed an order releasing him.

Salt Lake City police are still investigating the shooting.

Wolfgramm said 50501 needs to be “held responsible” for having armed personnel who decided to shoot.

“And definitely the peacekeeper needs to be charged with something,” Wolfgramm said, “because that was really gross negligence on his part.”