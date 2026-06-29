Across Utah, communities pick their path under the governor's fireworks order

CLINTON, Utah — Mayor Marie Dougherty has been getting an earful from people all over the state.

"It’s been quite disappointing to see so many people rush to extreme judgment based on some headlines," she told FOX 13 News on Monday.

Mayor Dougherty released a map for her community that has a lot more areas where people can set off fireworks than neighboring areas. It led to the perception Clinton city leaders had decided to defy Governor Spencer Cox's emergency orders that effectively banned fireworks.

"Clinton did not defy the governor’s order," Mayor Dougherty insisted. "We followed it."

Faced with a series of massive wildfires that have destroyed property and threatened lives and worries about even more fires because of Fourth of July fireworks, Gov. Cox declared a state of emergency for wildfires last week. He suspended a law that tied the hands of municipalities to enact fireworks bans or even severe restrictions. After that, the Utah State Forester issued an order enacting a default ban on personal fireworks — but allowed communities to designate areas where fireworks could be set off.

While the scale of the fireworks restrictions may raise eyebrows, Mayor Dougherty argues that Clinton is roughly six square miles of landlocked suburbia and her community's fire chief believes the risk is not as high as other places. Even then, she said, there was an expansion of restricted areas in Clinton from previous years.

Questions about ban popping at stands more than fireworks sales:

Questions about ban popping at stands more than fireworks sales

Residents FOX 13 News spoke with on Monday had mixed feelings. Some wanted an all-out ban citing extreme wildfire risk, while others said they were OK with allowing fireworks with the fire chief's blessing. The mayor said she also didn't believe residents in other communities would rush to Clinton, noting surrounding communities in the North Davis Fire District have also allowed fireworks in certain areas within their cities.

"We are in a different position," Mayor Dougherty said of Clinton compared to other communities that have enacted bans. "We’re grateful the governor had the foresight to give allowance for different situations so that we could properly exercise our executive authority."

Utah State Forester Jamie Barnes said in a statement to FOX 13 News that she was fine with the decision by some communities to allow fireworks.

"We trust the mayors and fire chiefs to find an acceptable spot in their community for the discharge. They are the experts in their areas," she said.

But other communities do not feel as safe. All of the communities in Salt Lake County — Utah's most populous county — went for an all-out ban citing extreme wildfire risk.

Where, if anywhere, will Utahns be able to set off fireworks for holidays?

Where, if anywhere, will Utahns be able to set off fireworks for holidays?

One city that was planning to allow fireworks for the Fourth of July? Changed its mind.

"Our city re-evaluated and really took a look at our conditions in the last 48 hours. You’ve seen really dry conditions, strong winds," Blanding Mayor Trevor Olsen told FOX 13 News.

He pointed out the thick cloud of smoke from the nearby Babylon Fire which has torched more than 16,000 acres so far. Mayor Olsen said residents' lawns are dry from being asked to water less and firefighting resources are being stretched thin.

He said the reaction from Blanding residents has been positive and understanding.

"You will not find a more patriotic place to come and celebrate, so it really sends a message from our locals that they’re understanding this year and they have support for our local firefighters that have seen some challenging conditions in Blanding," he said.

Cities and towns have until June 30 to decide whether to designate areas or else the default ban takes effect. The governor's emergency order is through July 5.