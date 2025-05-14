As SLC studies train crossing delays, council member says 'we need to make as much noise as the trains make'

SALT LAKE CITY — Eric Orduno knows what it's like to be delayed by the train near 900 West and South Temple.

"Twenty minutes, 30 minutes, like that?" he told FOX 13 News as he walked through the train crossing. "Come on, somebody. I want to get through. I don’t want to get hit by the train."

Union Pacific trains that are slow to clear crossings in west-side communities have been a longstanding frustration. People have reported delays up to 45 minutes when a train simply isn't moving or is moving very slowly. It's also been a problem Salt Lake City Council member Alejandro Puy has pushed to have addressed.

"We have hundreds of stories, even stories about people losing their jobs or being late to work or paying extra fees to child care or even giving birth waiting for the trains. We know the impact is huge. Those that live on the west side know how big it is," he told FOX 13 News on Wednesday.

Puy famously did a satirical photo shoot of things he could be doing with his time instead of waiting for a train to pass. In images posted on social media in 2023, he grilled steaks, played a board game and even enjoyed his morning coffee in front of a train that wasn't moving.

The Salt Lake City Council has authorized a study on the train issue and Puy is urging west side residents to speak up once again. A public meeting is scheduled for May 21 at Edison Elementary School from 5:30-7 p.m. Residents can also weigh in here.

"We need to make as much noise as the trains make," Puy said.

The study will look at the overall issue and make recommendations, the council member added.

"What happens when a train stops here and blocks three or four intersections? What options do we have? Can we bury the trains? Can we build bridges?" Puy said.

In a statement to FOX 13 News, Union Pacific said it supported the study.

"This is an opportunity to explore options to improve connectivity and fluidity in Salt Lake City, including separating grade crossings," the railroad said.

Puy acknowledged there have been some improvements, but there is a long way to go to address the delays. Through the Inland Port Authority, Puy said they have signs now along 900 West for the South Temple crossing that give an estimated delay time. But that is only for one crossing. To solve another problem with train horns blowing at all hours, they closed a crossing at 1000 West.

"The goal here is we can solve the problem long term. That’s why we’re working right now with this study," he said.