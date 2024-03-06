Watch Now
Biden rolls to Super Tuesday victory in Utah primary

Biden
Valerie Gonzalez/AP
President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a visit to the southern border, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas.
Biden
Posted at 8:04 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 22:15:18-05

SALT LAKE CITY — As expected, President Joe Biden was victorious in Utah's primary election on Super Tuesday, winning all of the state's 34 delegates.

Decision Desk HQ projected Biden as the victor just minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m.

Unlike the Republican Party that chose to hold caucuses and a presidential preference poll, the Democratic Party stuck with a primary election.

In the 2020 Utah Democratic presidential primary, Biden finished second behind Bernie Sanders.

With the initial round of results posted Biden has a landslide 89 percent of the vote so far. 


    

    




    
    





    


    
        

          
