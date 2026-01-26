Bill in Utah's legislature enhances penalties for un-permitted street protests

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill introduced in the Utah State Legislature would crack down on spontaneous demonstrations that could block emergency vehicle responses to a life-threatening issue.

House Bill 331, sponsored by Rep. Tyler Clancy, R-Provo, bolsters Utah's existing laws aimed at stopping un-permitted protests that spill out into the streets and block traffic. It would add an enhancement if an emergency vehicle is unable to get through traffic.

In an interview with FOX 13 News, Rep. Clancy insisted he is not infringing on the First Amendment with the legislation.

"What we’re not getting at is protected speech, First Amendment activity, the right to protest against government, against organizations," he said. "But when you’re putting people in danger, putting people in harm’s way, specifically innocent people who have nothing to do with the issues people are protesting about, we want to make sure innocent people are protected and not empowering criminals who are causing chaos and disorder."

If it passes, the bill would not apply to marches or demonstrations that have a permit, Rep. Clancy said.

Over the weekend, thousands marched down State Street in Salt Lake City in protest of the shooting of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota.

"The criminal offense modifications provisions of HB331 are an attempt to chill constitutionally guaranteed, free speech and the right to protest. The bill as outlined risks turning peaceful civil disobedience into a criminal offense. It also invites selective enforcement," said Sarah Buck of Salt Lake Indivisible. "This is being advanced by our Republican-led legislature, which is so rich when you consider that our current Republican president pardoned 1,500 violent protesters of Jan. 6th."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah said it also had concerns about the bill and worried it would still infringe upon First Amendment-protected activities.

HB331 has just been introduced in the Utah State Legislature. Another provision of the bill would add an enhancement to penalties if someone wears a mask in the commission of a crime, like a robbery.