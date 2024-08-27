Bill introduced restricting cell phone use in schools

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A bill has been introduced in the Utah State Legislature to restrict cell phone use by students during classroom times.

The proposed policy, first reported on by FOX 13 News last week, would set a statewide standard for cell phone use during school hours. Currently, it's a patchwork of policies set by schools and districts with the default being allowing cell phone use.

"With the rise of social media and smartphone use, we've seen a significant impact on both the mental health of our students and the quality of their classroom experiences," Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, said. "The goal of this legislation is to empower school districts, teachers and students to create a more focused and productive learning environment. Through this effort, teachers can focus more on teaching and less on being the cellphone police."

Under the draft legislation made public on Monday, restrictions would prohibit students from using a cell phone during class times. However, a district could create some exemptions. Some schools have already implemented it. For example, Granger High School requires students to put their phones in a magnetic pouch during class times. Students can access them before or after school or during breaks.

The bill by Sen. Fillmore and his co-sponsor, Rep. Doug Welton, R-Payson, (who is also a high school teacher in his day job) is getting the support of The Policy Project, a group that has advocated for youth health initiatives. The Policy Project has successfully pushed legislation to put free period products in schools and expand classroom education about sexual abuse.

"Smartphones have become a major distraction in Utah schools—disrupting classroom environments, decreasing academic performance, and contributing to bullying and social isolation," said Emily Bell McCormick, the president of The Policy Project, in a statement. "Parents and families need support, students need guidance and teachers need assistance responding to this growing epidemic. We must take collective action to reset the norm around smartphones in schools."

The bill will be considered in the 2025 legislative session that begins in January.