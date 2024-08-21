BLOG: Utah legislature meets in special session on citizen ballot initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature is meeting in a special session to put forward a constitutional amendment on citizen ballot initiatives. It's in response to the Utah Supreme Court's ruling last month that the legislature overstepped its bounds when it overrode a citizen initiative on independent redistricting.

Now, lawmakers are proposing to reverse that decision by taking it directly to voters in November. You can read more about the special session and why Utah lawmakers are pushing for one here.

Here's a live blog of events in the special session:

1:44 p.m.

Sen. Karen Kwan, D-Taylorsville, notes there's three bills that make up the proposed constitutional amendment. Will the public get to speak to each bill or all of them together? Chair Maloy says it's his preference that they consider them as one block. She asks if there's going to be time limits? Maybe. Chair Maloy says he wants to get to as many people as possible. They have a hard stop at 4 p.m. (The Senate will meet to confirm appointees).

"We're going to expect you all to be on your best behavior, we wouldn't expect anything less," he tells the crowd.

Before the special session bills, Utah Dept. of Commerce Executive Director Margaret Woolley Busse will talk about the cosmetology licensure issue (not a bill).

1:40 p.m.

The gavel bangs and Chair Maloy welcomes everyone to the committee. He warns against outbursts and says because of time restraints, he will only take public comment on the special session bills (because they're actually going to be voted on). That means cosmetologists who packed the room won't get to speak, as there is no actual bill on that matter to be voted on.

Chair Maloy warns that he's going in order, so the special session bills are still a ways away.

1:38 p.m.

Committee chair Cory Maloy, R-Lehi, announced that he will not allow people to stand in the room. There's now two overflow rooms for the items on the Biz/Labor committee agenda. UHP troopers ushering people to those overflows. Hearing should start shortly.

1:18 p.m.

The committee room is so full, Utah Highway Patrol (which runs Capitol security) isn't letting any more in. They've opened an overflow where the legislature will stream the hearing. Interestingly enough, the majority of the crowd so far doesn't appear to be for the special session bills. Instead, it's for a discussion on cosmetology licensure. There's a lot of cosmetologists here.

We've had a few people pull a "don't you know who I am?" when trying to get a seat in the crowded committee room (including from a member of the press). It isn't working.

1:07 p.m.

Greetings from the Utah State Legislature's Business & Labor Interim Committee! It's a packed room as lawmakers will hold their only public hearing on the proposed bills that will make up the constitutional amendment.

Here's the proposed resolution putting the issue on the ballot.

Here's the proposed legislation overriding the Court's decision.

Here's the proposed bill that would expand the time period people can gather signatures in a citizen ballot initiative.