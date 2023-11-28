Celeste Maloy to be sworn in as member of Congress

WASHINGTON — A week after her election night victory, Celeste Maloy will be sworn in Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.

Congresswoman-elect Maloy easily defeated Kathleen Riebe last week to fill the seat of Rep. Chris Stewart, her former boss, who resigned as the representative of Utah's 2nd Congressional district earlier this year.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson will conduct the swearing-in ceremony when the House goes into session in the afternoon, making Maloy the 435th member of Congress.

Ahead of the ceremony, Maloy toured Washington monuments on Monday night with a group from Southern Utah University, sharing a photo on social media.