Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Celeste Maloy to be sworn in as member of Congress

Celeste Maloy
Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah 2nd Congressional District Republican nominee Celeste Maloy looks on during an election night party at the Utah Trucking Association, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in West Valley City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Celeste Maloy
Posted at 2:57 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 17:07:11-05

WASHINGTON — A week after her election night victory, Celeste Maloy will be sworn in Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.

Congresswoman-elect Maloy easily defeated Kathleen Riebe last week to fill the seat of Rep. Chris Stewart, her former boss, who resigned as the representative of Utah's 2nd Congressional district earlier this year.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson will conduct the swearing-in ceremony when the House goes into session in the afternoon, making Maloy the 435th member of Congress.

Ahead of the ceremony, Maloy toured Washington monuments on Monday night with a group from Southern Utah University, sharing a photo on social media.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere