Court rejects appeal staking claim to 2 million acres of land in eastern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A federal appeals court recently rejected the Ute Tribe's lawsuit staking claim to a massive amount of land in eastern Utah and as much as $1 billion in compensation.

In a July ruling, the Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., declined to overturn a lower court's decision that rejected the tribe's arguments against the federal government.

The Ute Tribe alleged that in the late 1800s, the Uncompahgre band of the Utes were ousted from their lands in eastern Utah and portions of Colorado. However, they were never compensated for the land as promised in mineral, water and grazing rights. They essentially accused the U.S. Department of Interior of theft and they sought the Uncompahgre land back — as much as 2 million acres in eastern Utah — and financial compensation.

The state of Utah intervened in the lawsuit over the objections of the Ute Tribe. Then-Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes told FOX 13 News at the time that it was to protect state interests. The Utah State Legislature was watching the lawsuit closely, given the political sensitivities and tribal relations.

In its ruling, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the tribe's arguments, declaring that the land had already been ceded.

"The Tribe’s various counterarguments are unpersuasive," Judge Gregory Katsas wrote in the unanimous opinion.

An email sent to attorneys representing the tribe seeking comment was not immediately returned. In a statement to FOX 13 News, Utah Attorney General Derek Brown's office said of the ruling: "We appreciate the Court’s careful consideration in this matter and look forward to working with the Ute Tribe in the future."