Cox claims to know nothing about rumored ICE facility in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to inside information on a rumored ICE facility being built in Salt Lake City, even Governor Spencer Cox claims to be in the dark.

In an interview with FOX 13 News political reporter Ben Winslow, the governor said he has not been told a thing about the facility that some believe is being prepared west of Salt Lake City International Airport.

Cox shared that Utah actually attempted to get an ICE facility during the Biden administration due to those being deported in the state having be transported to Las Vegas.

"They didn’t take us up on that offer and so we are where we are," Cox said. "I don’t have any additional information to share on this one. I anticipate if they are interested in a facility here, then we’ll be having conversations."

Dozens of people protested Friday outside an empty warehouse on the corner of 6800 West and 1000 North. Several black SUVs and people were seen in the back of the warehouse, with one person saying they were not allowed to speak with anyone who was not there for the "site visit."

While alleged leaked documents claim plans are in place for the ICE facility, the agency told FOX 13 News, "We have no new detention centers to announce at this time."

Although Cox said he hasn't been given insight into future Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans, he's not opposed to the idea of a facility in northern Utah.

"I do support having some sort of facility here for our state," the governor said. "They should have a facility in every state. That should be common sense. What that facility looks like and what it does remains to be discussed and seen."

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City), whose district includes the area where the warehouse sits, said she has also been unable to confirm the rumors of the ICE facility.