Congressman Owens declines to run for re-election this fall

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Burgess Owens, who represents Utah's Fourth District in Congress, announced Wednesday that he will not seek a fourth term in office.

Owens announced the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he will complete his current term, then "step away from elected office."

Owens, a Republican, took office in January 2021 after defeating the incumbent, Democratic then-Rep. Ben McAdams. He was then re-elected in 2022 and 2024.

In Wednesday's announcement, Owens said he began his foray into politics with one question: "Can I do more to advocate for our at-risk children?"

"Recently, I asked myself the same question... Can I do more?" he wrote. "After careful reflection, I have concluded that to continue this work, the next chapter of my mission would be best pursued outside elected office."

