Congressman Owens declines to run for re-election this fall

Kristin Murphy/AP
4th Congressional District Republican candidate Burgess Owens speaks during an Utah Debate Commission debate against Democratic Utah Congressman Ben McAdams on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (Kristin Murphy/ Deseret News, via AP, Pool)
SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Burgess Owens, who represents Utah's Fourth District in Congress, announced Wednesday that he will not seek a fourth term in office.

Owens announced the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he will complete his current term, then "step away from elected office."

Owens, a Republican, took office in January 2021 after defeating the incumbent, Democratic then-Rep. Ben McAdams. He was then re-elected in 2022 and 2024.

In Wednesday's announcement, Owens said he began his foray into politics with one question: "Can I do more to advocate for our at-risk children?"

"Recently, I asked myself the same question... Can I do more?" he wrote. "After careful reflection, I have concluded that to continue this work, the next chapter of my mission would be best pursued outside elected office."

