Who opposes giving Utah's Attorney General a raise? Attorney General Derek Brown

A bill in the legislature giving Utah's Attorney General a raise is being opposed by none other than Utah Attorney General Derek Brown.

"This is just kind of a sideshow," he told FOX 13 News on Wednesday. "I've actually told the sponsor in the Senate and in the House not to do it. I don’t know, they’re going to do what they do. No. I don’t need it."

Brown has said he would prefer to see the money spent on attorneys in the Utah Attorney General's Office and victim services. Sen. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, modified the bill to give Utah's governor a raise to match that of the Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice. The attorney general would make 95% of that same salary.

Sen. Brammer argued the wages currently offered to executive branch members are "under-market" and the point of the bill is to not attract people to run who are only independently wealthy and can therefore afford to take a pay cut.

Senate Bill 235 passed unanimously and heads to the full House of Representatives.