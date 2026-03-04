Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Who opposes giving Utah's Attorney General a raise? Attorney General Derek Brown

Election 2024 Utah Attorney General
Rick Egan/AP
Derek Brown speaks during a attorney general GOP primary debate with Frank Mylar and Rachel Terry on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune, via AP, Pool)
A bill in the legislature giving Utah's Attorney General a raise is being opposed by none other than Utah Attorney General Derek Brown.

"This is just kind of a sideshow," he told FOX 13 News on Wednesday. "I've actually told the sponsor in the Senate and in the House not to do it. I don’t know, they’re going to do what they do. No. I don’t need it."

Brown has said he would prefer to see the money spent on attorneys in the Utah Attorney General's Office and victim services. Sen. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, modified the bill to give Utah's governor a raise to match that of the Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice. The attorney general would make 95% of that same salary.

Sen. Brammer argued the wages currently offered to executive branch members are "under-market" and the point of the bill is to not attract people to run who are only independently wealthy and can therefore afford to take a pay cut.

Senate Bill 235 passed unanimously and heads to the full House of Representatives.

