Scripture or legislation? LDS Word of Wisdom introduced in debate over Utah's kratom ban

SALT LAKE CITY — The Word of Wisdom, a lifestyle tenet central to the faith of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was introduced in a bill on the House floor of the Utah State Legislature.

Rep. Matt MacPherson, R-West Valley City, introduced "Word of Wisdom Amendments" as a substitute to Senate Bill 45, which bans most kratom products in the state.

"A Word of Wisdom, for the benefit of state residents," it began. "Not by commandment or constraint, but by the word of wisdom. Given for a principle with promise, adapted to the capacity of the weak and the weakest of all state residents, who are or can be called state residents. In consequence of evils and designs which do and will exist in the hearts of conspiring individuals in the last days."

Rep. MacPherson spoke on the House floor in a tongue-in-cheek manner, but some of his House colleagues appeared to not appreciate it. The substitute was quickly voted down and the overall bill, which restricts everything except kratom leaf from being sold in Utah, passed 63-10.

Rep. MacPherson declined to comment to FOX 13 News afterward, referring to his speech on the House floor.

