Cox remains 'hopeful' Trump will dump angry rhetoric to unify country

SALT LAKE CITY — Months after his surprising endorsement of Donald Trump, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said he remains "hopeful" that the former president will tone down his often angry rhetoric in an effort to unify the country.

In July, Cox surprised many by pledging his support for Trump following an assassination attempt. A longtime critic of the Republican candidate, Cox had said weeks earlier that he wouldn't vote for Trump and would instead submit a write-in candidate on Election Day.

At the time, Cox claimed Trump had a chance to "unify and save our country" after having his life spared.

During his monthly news conference Thursday, Cox was asked whether he stands by his belief that Trump can change, despite the former president's repeated use of language that many believe only stirs up discourse.

"So I made a commitment at that time and I remain true to this, that I'm going to do everything I can to help our country be better, to help reduce this rhetoric and the violence that we're seeing," Cox answered. "I believe strongly in this, It's part of part of who I am."

The governor revealed he had a short conversation with Trump during the candidate's brief visit to Salt Lake City last week, but is aware that it likely won't make a difference.

"I also don't believe that I'm important enough that President Trump is going to change or do things differently just because of me," Cox admitted, "but that doesn't mean I'm not gonna try."

Cox apologized last month for using a photo of himself and the ex-president attending a graveside ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to solicit campaign donations, which is against federal law.

“This was not a campaign event and was never intended to be used by the campaign. It did not go through the proper channels and should not have been sent," the governor posted to social media days later.

Even though Trump has failed to turn down the temperature in his public remarks, Cox said Thursday that he will remain steadfast in his own attempts to unify the country.

"I think everybody can judge for themselves what's happening and what he's doing," he said of Trump. "But I am hopeful and I have to be optimistic, and I will remain optimistic and I'm going to do everything I can to help him and others to try to to bring our country together."