Gov. Cox changes course, will now endorse former president Donald Trump

SALT LAKE CITY — Following last week's failed assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump, Utah Governor Spencer Cox has switched course and will now endorse the former president in his effort to return to the White House.

Cox made his intent clear in a private letter sent to Trump in the hours after Saturday's incident in Pennsylvania.

"Your life was spared. Now, because of that miracle, you have the opportunity to do something that no other person on earth can do right now: unify and save our country," the governor wrote.

The governor's endorsement is a shocking turn for Cox who has previously taken issue with Trump, especially following the events of Jan. 6 and the U.S. Capitol riot, even calling on the president to resign. Earlier this year, Cox said he would not vote for the former president and would instead write in an unidentified candidate.

Over the last year, Cox has continued to push his "Disagree Better" initiative in an effort cool the heated political discourse throughout the country. Even while confirming his endorsement during a news conference Friday, the governor acknowledged Trump's shortcomings when it comes to the tenets of the "Disagree Better" agenda.

"Former President Trump isn't very good at it, hasn't been for a long time. That's been one of my biggest struggles, for sure," he said.

However, in his personal letter, as well as the news conference, Cox believes Trump has shown a willingness to try and bring the country together through positive messaging to all citizens.

"My commitment to him was that I would help him try to lower the temperature in this country," said Cox Friday, "and I sincerely hope, from what I've heard from people around him, that he is committed to this."