Deal could be in the works on union bill

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that opponents say is "union busting" could end in a deal following a tense debate in the Utah State Senate.

House Bill 267 passed a critical first vote in the Senate 18-10. But a number of senators were noncommittal about whether they would ultimately support the bill.

"This bill does not abolish public sector unions. Rather, it currently removes the mandate for collective bargaining," said Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, who is co-sponsoring the bill.

The bill also limits union activities on public property and blocks them from lobbying with union funds. It was a tense debate Thursday on the Senate floor as firefighters, teachers and other union members sat in the gallery watching.

"In some sense it’s kind of a no-win because if I vote for it, then I hate teachers, firefighters and everybody else," said Sen. John Johnson, R-Ogden. "But that’s simply not true."

Some senators argued the bill protects taxpayer money, while others said collective bargaining and public employee unions protect workers.

"I am a proud union member because I believe the safety of our communities rely on these conversations," said Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights.

Sen. Cullimore argued that unions can still organize and advocate for what they want, but the bill as drafted would end their ability to speak for all by collective bargaining. Some senators gave an "aye on two" vote. Procedurally, the Utah State Senate casts two votes on a bill.

"I'll be honest with you, on this provision I'm a hard no," said Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City. "But I'll wait and see what we can do."

Sen. Cullimore said a substitute version of the bill is coming that would offer an alternative path for public employee unions.

"Rather than a complete prohibition on collective bargaining? It would allow such. In order to have collective bargaining or have a single voice be the collective voice of the employee bargaining class, you’d have to get at least 50% of the employee class to vote," he told reporters following the debate.

Union leaders that FOX 13 News spoke with were considering the deal.

"We're still negotiating on that with the bill’s sponsor. In good faith, we’ll see that through," said Jack Tidrow of the Professional Firefighters of Utah.

Asked if his union could live with it, Tidrow replied: "If successful in negotiations, we could be neutral" on the bill.

Jeff Worthington of the AFL-CIO, which does have some public employee unions under its umbrella, suggested the substitute may not be enough.

"The second sub really doesn’t do anything to help us out either," he said. "No, no. So I think when third reading comes up, we’ve got a 50-50 chance it could die on the floor."