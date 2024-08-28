Downtown Salt Lake City entertainment district gets one step closer as council approves zoning

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday night's Salt Lake City Council meeting was full of many discussions and decisions that will impact the city's future transformation.

The meeting was the council's last day to make a decision on the entertainment district zoning changes by the Sept. 1 deadline. The council unanimously voted on the amendments.

One of the changes would allow building heights to jump from a maximum of 125 feet to 600 feet.

"Who spoke in favor of putting up a 600-foot building? They'd be almost as tall as the tallest buildings in Denver. Way out of place for Salt Lake City," one man said before the council.

The Smith Entertainment Group's project is now off to a state committee. If legislators approve the details, the council will then have to vote on the half-percent sales tax hike.

But it was the fate of the old Sears lot on 800 South and State Street that got the community and council talking. Intermountain Health wants to put a hospital there.

"This is something that I think the greater neighborhood and District 4 could really service when we think about creating a true, urban hospital," said council member Eva Lopez Chavez.

"I do often think about the individuals in Glendale and in Rosepark and that if you have a very significant medical emergency that requires a trauma one response, you are currently, at best, 20+ minutes away from being able to receive that care," said council member Sarah Young.

Small business owners also expressed their hesitations for the vision of the area.

"While we are excited to have access to the hospital and to get greater access to people on the west side, etc, it's important we don't lose this block to non-activity," said one man.

The council will vote on the Sears zoning text amendment at next week's meeting on Sept. 3.