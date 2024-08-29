Father of fallen soldier defends Cox, Trump in Arlington controversy

SALT LAKE CITY — The father of a U.S. Marine whose grave former President Trump and Governor Spencer Cox took photos around defended what happened at Arlington National Cemetery, insisting it was not political.

"There was nothing political about this in inviting President Trump, inviting Governor Cox. There was nothing that should have been political about it. It has blown up into something that is absolutely ridiculous," said Darin Hoover, the father of Sgt. Taylor Hoover.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the Utah State Capitol, Darin Hoover said it was his family that made the invitation. Earlier this week, they marked the third anniversary of 13 soldiers killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Sgt. Taylor Hoover, from Midvale, died in the attack on the Kabul airport.

Photo were posted showing former President Trump and members of the Hoover family giving a thumbs up gesture. Gov. Cox is off to the side. The photos have been criticized after they appeared in an email for Gov. Cox's re-election campaign. Federal law prohibits campaign activities within military cemeteries. Gov. Cox's campaign apologized on Wednesday for sending the fundraiser email with the photos.

A U.S. Army spokesperson said a cemetery employee reported being "pushed aside" while trying to ensure those participating in a wreath-laying ceremony were following guidelines on political activities on cemetery grounds. The incident was reported to the police, but the employee decided not to press charges. The Army said it considered the matter closed.

"There was nothing untowards that happened there. He was very gracious. It was a good, good day," Darin Hoover said, telling FOX 13 News he saw no altercation take place.

"Nothing that we saw. No, there was nothing of the sort. We didn’t hear it. We didn’t see it. Nothing we were told about it," he said.

On Thursday, while appearing at an event marking Constitution Month in Utah, Gov. Cox rushed past FOX 13 News and would not answer questions. Darin Hoover said the former president and governor were there at Arlington at his family's invitation.

"We invited President Trump. We invited Gov. Cox," he told reporters. "They didn't come to us. We went to them and invited them. It was a very solemn activity. It was cherished for all of us."

Darin Hoover said he did not believe that his family was being used for a campaign photo op or political purposes. He defended the former president and the governor, and said he supports both of them as they seek election.

"They support us and they’ve been there for us," he said. "It’s not political to me."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.