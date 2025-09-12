Federal and state charges may be filed against Charlie Kirk's accused assassin

OREM, Utah — A combination of federal and state charges may be pursued against the man accused of assassinating conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, Utah's attorney general told FOX 13 News.

"It is likely to be a mixture of both and we’re working together at this point," Utah Attorney General Derek Brown said Friday.

The Utah County Attorney's Office will officially file charges at 3 p.m. Tuesday against 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. He is currently being held in the Utah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

Brown said the Utah Attorney General's Office is offering support and resources to assist both state and federal authorities as they continue the investigation.

Governor Spencer Cox has repeatedly said he wants to seek the death penalty against whomever killed Kirk. On Friday, Brown told FOX 13 News they have not made that decision.

"At this point, we’re making that determination. We have a couple of days to review all the options. What we’re looking at is not only state law, but federal law as well," he said.