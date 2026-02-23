Federal judges won't block Utah's new congressional map

SALT LAKE CITY — A panel of federal judges has refused to block Utah's new congressional map from being implemented.

In a unanimous ruling, the three-judge panel rejected a demand by lawyers for county commissioners, mayors and Congressional Rep. Celeste Maloy and Burgess Owens.

"Because we conclude Plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits, and because the Purcell principle counsels this court not to enjoin a state’s election laws in the period close to an election, we DENY Plaintiffs’ preliminary injunction motion," they wrote.

The ruling means Utah's new congressional map is likely to stay in effect, which created a more competitive Salt Lake County-centric district that Democrats have clamored to run in.

This lawsuit spirals out of one filed by the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government. The voter-rights groups sued the legislature, alleging they improperly overrode Prop. 4, a citizen ballot initiative passed by voters creating an independent redistricting commission.

