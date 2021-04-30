Former SLCo GOP chairman Scott Miller won't run for state chair

SALT LAKE CITY — The former chairman of the Salt Lake County Republican Party says he will no longer run for the same position with the state GOP party.

Scott Miller announced his decision in a statement Friday, the day before the Utah Republican party gets underway in West Valley City.

It has been a turbulent few weeks for Miller, who resigned his county chairman position in March following reports of harassment and bullying among leadership in the organization. Miller apologized for how he handled complaints against Dave Robinson, the county GOP's unofficial communications director.

However, Miller recanted his apology weeks later, claiming he had been persuaded to "apologize and move on."

In his statement Friday, Miller appeared to argue that Robinson has been treated unfairly, saying "[Robinson] has been denied an opportunity to defend himself against these allegations and has not been given due process."

Miller claimed it would be a conflict of interest if he were to be elected state chair while Robinson took legal action against his accusers, leaving Miller to be what he called a "key witness."

"I would be in a position of defending myself from the adverse actions of the very organization you elected me to lead," wrote Miller. "I cannot in good faith place you and me in that position."

Miller acknowledged in the statement that he has also been accused of sexual harassment, but that he hopes "this unfortunate situation does not lead to litigation."