Gov. Cox declares state of emergency for San Juan and Washington County flooding

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency on Friday due to massive flooding in San Juan and Washington counties, freeing up state and federal money for relief efforts.

"Repeated flooding has damaged homes, disrupted access to drinking water and cut off important travel routes," Gov. Cox said in a statement to FOX 13 News. "This declaration will help us support local efforts and get resources to affected Utahns. I’m grateful to the emergency responders and crews who are working to keep people safe."

Bluff residents figuring out what's next after devastating flooding:

Bluff residents figure out what's next after devastating flooding

Both counties in southern Utah have been hit hard by catastrophic flooding. Homes in Hurricane have been heavily damaged. In Bluff, floodwaters caused significant damage along Highway 163 and state routes 162 and 262. The Comb Wash Bridge has been partially destroyed. Drinking water, telecommunications and sewer systems have also been impacted in San Juan County.

Along with the damage, testing showed unsafe levels of E. Coli in the waters of the San Juan River and Cottonwood Wash. The water from the San Juan River tested 10 times the level that normally triggers a health advisory, according to Bluff officials.

The governor's emergency order allows for funding for repairs and other relief for residents in that area. But it is only good for 30 days under Utah law, unless the state legislature votes to extend it.

Drone video below shows extent of flooding in Bluff on Monday: