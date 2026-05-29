Gov. Cox issues executive order on 'evaluation and development' of data centers

FARMINGTON BAY, Utah — Governor Spencer Cox has issued an executive order setting new guardrails around data centers.

The order, issued Friday aims to set a "higher bar" for data center development. It directs state agencies to prioritize the protection of water resources, the Great Salt Lake and utility ratepayers.

“Utahns have raised important questions about the impact large data centers could have on water, air quality, utility rates and quality of life,” said Cox. “Those concerns deserve to be taken seriously. This executive order establishes a higher bar for how these projects are evaluated and ensures that economic strength and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.”

Cox's executive order comes after weeks of protests over the proposed Stratos Project data center in Box Elder County that the governor has supported, despite widespread public opposition.

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