This Utah town hasn't charged this tax in decades, why they say they are starting

WEST HAVEN, Utah — The City of West Haven hasn't charged its Energy Sales and Use Tax since it was first approved in 1998, but now they say it is considering collections.

The tax would be on every sale or use of taxable energy within the City of West Haven, equal to 6% of the value of the taxable energy delivered to the consumer. Although the ordinance for the tax was passed in 1998, officials say they never took steps to collect it.

The tax is already collected by every other city in Weber County.

"Within the last three decades since the ordinance was passed, the population within the city has grown, which has increased the money needed to provide municipal services," the city wrote on social media.

After considering various options, the City Council is considering beginning to collect the tax as an alternative to implementing a property tax. West Haven City is one of only five Utah cities that don't have a property tax.

"In the coming weeks, we’ll share more information with you about how this sales tax works, why we’re implementing it now, and how we propose to use these funds," the city explained.

On Wednesday, June 17, at 6:00 p.m., the City Council will hold a public hearing where residents can join to learn more about the tax, ask questions, and share concerns with officials, before a final decision is made. You can also join the meeting virtually here.