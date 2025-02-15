Gov. Cox signs controversial labor union bill into law

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox signed 12 bills into law Friday, including the controversial bill that takes away the collective bargaining rights of public employee unions.

After the Senate passed HB267 last week, hundreds of union members packed the Utah State Capitol urging Cox to veto the bill that labor representatives fear will crush unions.

Despite a late attempt to come up with a compromise bill and bring all sides back to the bargaining table, no alternatives were finalized and the governor signed the bill into law.

"Utah has long been known as a state that can work together to solve difficult issues," Cox said in a statement. "I’m disappointed that in this case, the process did not ultimately deliver the compromise that at one point was on the table and that some stakeholders had accepted.”

Reaction from unions came fast afterthought governor signed the bill, including the Utah Education Association which said it. Was exploring its options.

"As educators, we don't let setbacks stop us," the union said in a statement. "We have faced challenges before and persevered. UEA has been here for over a century and we aren't going anywhere. If anything, this moment reinforces why Utah needs strong unions."

Along with the so-called union bill, Cox also signed into law the bill that requires students living in Utah public university dormitories to only stay in areas assigned to their sex at birth.