Hijacked bill in the Utah Senate may offer a compromise for unions

SALT LAKE CITY — Labor union members are pushing for a bill in the Utah State Senate to be hijacked, offering a pathway for a compromise on a controversial bill that strips public employee unions of collective bargaining rights.

Sen. David Hinkins, R-Ferron, filed Senate Bill 168, which deals with labor unions. But the bill has gone nowhere since the Utah State Senate voted to pass House Bill 267, which is now sitting on the governor's desk after negotiations between labor union leaders and lawmakers fell apart.

Unions have floated the idea of taking Sen. Hinkins' bill and inserting the compromise legislative language that was scrapped. That would present a new path for Governor Spencer Cox and legislative leaders as they've faced protests and pressure over HB267. Last week, more than 1,000 union members demonstrated in the rotunda, calling for Gov. Cox to veto the bill.

'Veto! Veto! Unions pack Utah Capitol calling for Cox to veto bill:

"It’s giving the governor an alternative, giving us some hope for something that we can keep collective bargaining around, see if we can come up with compromises that will work for all public employees," said Brad Asay, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

Sen. Hinkins told FOX 13 News he's OK with his bill being hijacked.

"My bill’s dead anyway, so maybe they’re resurrecting my bill," he chuckled.

Sen. Hinkins, who voted against HB267, said he believes everyone should come back to the bargaining table.

"I think we just got caught in the fury of it all and I'm hoping this will kind of bring back some peace between everyone and it still gives them a chance to negotiate," he said.

But Senate Republican leadership signaled on Thursday it may be too little, too late.

"I think it would be tough to bring this up again," said Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, who was the Senate sponsor of HB267.

Gov. Cox's office told FOX 13 News on Thursday he was aware of the conversations around a potential new bill and was still reviewing HB267, declining to comment further.

Some labor unions that FOX 13 News spoke with remained hopeful.

"The Professional Fire Fighters of Utah are grateful to Sen. Hinkins and others in their attempt to get HB267 Substitute 1 back to a livable point with his SB 168," said the Professional Firefighters of Utah. "It is never too late to do the most right thing."

"The UEA worked with Sen. Hinkins to revive a compromise that protects public employees’ right to bargain collectively. Despite our opposition to legislation targeting public unions, we reached a compromise on HB 267 Substitute 3 in good faith and never wavered from that compromise," the Utah Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, said in a statement. "However, the Senate ignored that compromise and rushed through HB 267 Substitute 1. We appreciate Sen. Hinkins's work in returning to the compromise. The UEA remains committed to defending educators and their rights."