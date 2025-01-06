Gov. Cox to visit with President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago ahead of inauguration

SALT LAKE CITY — Once a major critic of Donald Trump, Utah Governor Spencer Cox will now be traveling to Florida to meet with the president-elect ahead of the upcoming inauguration.

Cox told FOX 13 News on Monday that he will join other Republican governors in a Mar-a-Lago visit with Trump, who is set to return to office on Jan. 20.

Over the summer, Cox surprised many when he endorsed Trump following an assassination attempt on the former president's life. The announcement came just weeks after the governor said he wouldn't be voting for Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

At the time, Cox acknowledged previous disagreements with Trump, but in a letter to the former president, the governor hoped the attempt on his life would give him the "opportunity to do something that no other person on earth can do right now: unify and save our country."

Months later, Cox apologized for using a photo of himself with the former president to solicit campaign donations when the two appeared together at a graveside ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery honoring American service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

During the ceremony, members of the Trump campaign reportedly had a verbal and physical altercation with a cemetery official who tried to stop them from filming in a restricted area on the hallowed grounds.