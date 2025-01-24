Gov. Spencer Cox delivers annual State of the State address to Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox is set to address the people of Utah in his annual State of the State address on Thursday.

FOX 13 News has learned the governor will have a lot to say about initiatives he wants to tackle in his second term on housing, building infrastructure and permitting reforms.

Cox is also expected to lean into energy, especially as the state legislature has leaned into nuclear energy. He’ll also touch on an ongoing campaign he’s led on the harm to youth from social media platforms.

The governor is also expected to once again call on the legislature to eliminate the social security tax which has been a source of disagreement. So far, Republican legislative leaders have signaled they’re not a fan of eliminating the social security tax, but raising the dollar threshold that it’s not taxed.