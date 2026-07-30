Governor Cox rolls out $5 million program supporting AI research in Utah

Governor Spencer Cox announced a new grant program to fund artificial intelligence research that "improves the lives of Utahns.'

The $5 million AI Moonshot program aims to fund projects that help officials solve what the announcement called challenges the state faces in mental health, water, healthcare, autonomous systems, as well as giving Utah a jump-start on emerging opportunities that utilize AI.

The program, which is funded through the Higher Education Research Funding Pilot administered by the Nucleus Institute, will work to include student and rural researchers, along with established institutions.

Available grants range from $50,000 to up to $1 million, with an application portal set to open Saturday.

"We are stepping forward with the ingenuity that has always defined our state," said Cox in a statement. “Actively guiding the future of technology to enhance the lives of every Utahn."