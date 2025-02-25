Hooper City Council voting on whether to reduce mayor's power

HOOPER, Utah — The role of the Hooper City Mayor could change after Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Hooper, a smaller city in Weber County, has been run by a mayor and city council members. But that form of government could change if an ordinance is passed on Tuesday.

"It seems like the majority are wondering why we're doing this. Why? What’s going on that we need shift this power?” said Jessica Smith, who has lived in Hooper for 19 years — almost as long as it’s been a city.

An agenda item for Tuesday's City Council meeting caught the attention of many people: a "Motion: shifting of mayoral powers." Basically, it means the mayor will have "no executive or administrative powers vested in the office.” They won’t be able to manage day-to-day city operations or oversee staff, according to the ordinance.

"Tomorrow, I would feel a little bit lost,” said Mayor Sheri Bingham, who has been in office since January 2024. “Yes, I am still the mayor, but the powers of the mayor then will be confined to just ceremonial duties and anything that the city council might allow me to do."

Bingham said she found out about this ordinance on Monday night.

"I certainly understand that we have city council members, residents of Hooper, that are not always agreeing with everything that I have. I always feel like communication is the key. I would always like to see thing you sit down and discuss them, rather than taking such drastic measures,” added Mayor Bingham.

She said she will support the process and outcome. “I will continue to do whatever the residents would like me to do as their mayor."

The agenda packet states "city council has considered the needs of the community and determined that a change in the balance of powers is necessary to promote fairness, accountability, and effective governance"

We don’t know the specific reasons why yet. Smith said she wants more transparency. “I wish they would hold a public hearing and let us voice our concerns.”

Worried about how this change would impact the city in the long run. "Not just today but it’s going to affect our future down the line, it’s going to reflect our kids' future,” said Smith.

We reached out to all the city council members, but did not hear back before the meeting.