Copper mine in southeast Utah reopens with robots and other autonomous tech

LISBON VALLEY, Utah — A ceremonial dynamite blast launched operations at Mariana Minerals' new Copper One Mine in San Juan County.

The blast signified the reopening of the old Lisbon Valley Mine, under new ownership and using cutting-edge technology. Mariana took over the mine in December, with promises to invest more than a billion dollars over the next 10 years and hire hundreds of workers.

"It’s good for the local economy, it’s good for our state, it’s good for our country," Governor Spencer Cox told FOX 13 News on Monday. "It really is about building again. The way we used to do that. And it’s about national security, getting away from Russia and China for these minerals."

Copper is a critical mineral for electricity. The mine will handle everything from extraction to processing to recycling. Mariana is using new technologies, including autonomous vehicles, in mine operations. A robot wandered the mine's grounds, doing inspection work. Mine officials said it will also be deployed to areas considered too hazardous for humans.

"When you pull more technology forward into this space, you are net increasing the number of jobs because the operation is operating," Turner Caldwell, Mariana's CEO, told FOX 13 News.

Currently, the mine employs roughly 80 people. Caldwell said plans are to increase that to more than 300. That is significant for San Juan County, one of the poorest parts of Utah.

"We’ve seen this mine come and go, come and go, so to have someone come in and purchase it and make it so promising is just so phenomenal for the residents of our county," said San Juan County Commissioner Lori Maughan.

Down the road several miles, Scott Stevenson has some concerns about his new neighbors.

"I wish 'em the best. I hope this new software and stuff is great. We need the copper. I’m definitely not against copper and I'm not against jobs by any stretch of the imagination," Stevenson, the owner of the 3 Step Hideaway Bed and Breakfast, told FOX 13 News on Monday.

Stevenson said he has raised concerns about water repeatedly with state officials as the mine was opening back up. There is limited water in the Lisbon Valley, he explained, and he feels Utah water officials have not addressed his concerns about water quantity and quality. Instead, he said he felt brushed off as they approved permits.

"Hopefully they don’t run out of water or they don’t trash the water," Stevenson said.

Caldwell said Monday he believes their use of new technologies can reduce energy intensity, reduce reliance on chemicals and reduce water demand while continuing to grow.

"A lot of what we’re doing right now is actually aimed at reducing the water intensity of extracting copper," he said.