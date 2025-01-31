Hundreds demonstrate outside Senate doors, union bill on hold

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of union members demonstrated outside the Utah State Senate doors as lawmakers put a bill on hold that would strip public employee unions of their collective bargaining rights.

"Solidarity forever! Solidarity forever! Our union makes us strong!" they sang as lawmakers considered House Bill 267.

But Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, asked for the bill to be circled, putting it in limbo. A new version of the bill was being released and he wanted to give unions and his fellow senators a chance to review it.

FOX 13 News first reported on a possible deal on Thursday. The new version of the bill offers some collective bargaining rights to unions, if a percentage of them agree to it. But it also requires re-certification and imposes other restrictions. Union leaders FOX 13 News spoke with on Friday said they were glad to see the bill delayed and wanted to review the changes to see if they would agree to a deal with the legislature.

If they agree? The unions would adopt a "neutral" stance.

The bill will return to the Senate floor for a final vote on Monday.