Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Hundreds demonstrate outside Senate doors, union bill on hold

UNION.jpg
FOX 13 News
Hundreds protest union bill in Utah State Capitol
UNION.jpg
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of union members demonstrated outside the Utah State Senate doors as lawmakers put a bill on hold that would strip public employee unions of their collective bargaining rights.

"Solidarity forever! Solidarity forever! Our union makes us strong!" they sang as lawmakers considered House Bill 267.

But Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, asked for the bill to be circled, putting it in limbo. A new version of the bill was being released and he wanted to give unions and his fellow senators a chance to review it.

FOX 13 News first reported on a possible deal on Thursday. The new version of the bill offers some collective bargaining rights to unions, if a percentage of them agree to it. But it also requires re-certification and imposes other restrictions. Union leaders FOX 13 News spoke with on Friday said they were glad to see the bill delayed and wanted to review the changes to see if they would agree to a deal with the legislature.

If they agree? The unions would adopt a "neutral" stance.

The bill will return to the Senate floor for a final vote on Monday.

Recent Utah political stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere