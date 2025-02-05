Hundreds protest Trump actions in '50 States Protest' at Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of demonstrators protested on the steps of the Utah State Capitol on Wednesday as part of the "50 States Protest" movement to share their anger over the early actions of the Trump administration.



“If you’re not angry you’re not paying attention,” said protestor Beth Young.

The Utah Highway Patrol estimated about 700 people attended the Utah version of the event that mimicked other demonstrations held across the U.S.



“We’re prostrating the illegal nature of the government takeover,” claimed protestor Marty Steinberg.

“It seems right now that our country is in big trouble," added Young. "Rules and regulations don’t seem to matter to those in power.”

FOX 13 News Protesters gather at the Utah State Capitol to demonstrate against the early actions of the Trump administration

Protestors brought signs and flags, with many sharing their own messages, including those decrying orders that aim to dismantle DEI programs and marginalize other groups.

“I hope that people understand that while they might be called other and they might be different, that together were all the same," Steinberg said. "We’re all humans."

While the hundreds protested outside the capitol doors, one state leader weighed in on the demonstration with a somewhat different point of view.

“Think people are a little frustrated but I also think President Trump is moving forward and it’s not going to be business as usual," said Senate President Stuart Adams (R-Layton). "I think some of it is refreshing that we got a president that will hit issues head on and deal with them.”

FOX 13 News Hundreds gather in the rain at the Utah State Capitol

Even a steady rain failed to dilute the fervor of those who participated in the protest against the president’s agenda.

“...my love for the country will have me stand here in the rain with the cold and speak against what I feel are the evils,” said Steinberg.

“There are other people who care about you and we’re trying to fight for your rights too," Young explained, "we’re trying to fight for everybody’s rights.”