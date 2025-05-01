Hundreds turn out to Utah May Day rallies, focusing on labor rights

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds turned out to rallies in Salt Lake City and St. George, demanding worker rights and protesting recent actions by the Trump administration.

During a lunchtime rally at the Salt Lake City & County Building, a couple hundred marked "May Day" by supporting unions and blasting recent efforts to stifle organized labor on a federal and local level.

"I hope we can find a way to stand together and band together and make the people in our offices and Congress see that this is not what we want," said Lauren Hunsaker, who attended the rally.

Dan Martinez, a member of the National Treasury Employees Union and a federal worker, said morale has been low because of the cuts imposed by President Trump's administration. He said unions are sticking up for workers.

"Wages are not good right now, living conditions, people are working two, three jobs and it’s unions that have their back. I think people in power know that and that’s why they’re coming for unions," he said.

Protesters gather for May Day rallies against the Trump administration:

Thousands to rally against Trump admin in nationwide May Day protests

In St. George, dozens gathered on the steps of the courthouse before marking to the Washington County offices.

"What I can do is I can be with a group of people and be able to share our beliefs in a way that isn't hurting anybody," said Eden Turley.

Doni Pack said she doesn't typically attend protests.

"I decided I need to do this," she said carrying a sign that read "We the People."

The Utah rallies are much smaller and low-key compared to May Day events in other states, but labor unions are notching some political wins lately. A citizen referendum against a bill the Utah legislature passed that bans public employee union collective bargaining appears to have qualified for the ballot. As of Thursday, more than 200,000 signatures had been verified by the Lt. Governor's Office and union organizers said they believed they had met the legal thresholds to qualify.

In Park City, a ski patrol union successfully carried out a strike against Vail Resorts this winter.

"Stand up for what you believe in, know your worth, fight for what you believe in," said Syd Hyer, a member of the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association, who attended Thursday's rally in Salt Lake City. "When you’re united, when we fight, we win."