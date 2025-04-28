Referendum backers meet threshold to qualify for 2026 ballot

SALT LAKE CITY — The Lt. Governor's Office has officially verified more than the 140,000 signatures needed for a referendum on public employee collective bargaining to qualify for the ballot.

In addition, the Utah Education Association announced that its tracking has found the effort has met the threshold of 8% of voters in 15 of 29 Utah State Senate districts.

As of Monday morning, the Lt. Governor's Office had verified 146,480 signatures. Union referendum supporters said they submitted more than 320,000 signatures to county clerks. The validation will continue, as there is a 45-day period where people can be persuaded to fill out affidavits to remove their signatures.

The referendum is against a bill the legislature passed and the governor signed into law, prohibiting public employee unions from collective bargaining.