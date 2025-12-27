Judge allows legislature to appeal redistricting ruling to Utah Supreme Court

SALT LAKE CITY — Judge Dianna Gibson will allow the Utah State Legislature to appeal one of her rulings in the redistricting case to the Utah Supreme Court.

But it may not quickly grant the legislature a victory in overturning her rulings imposing a new congressional map.

In an order issued late Friday, Judge Gibson noted that the legislature repeatedly ignored opportunities to appeal her rulings since August.

"The December 22,2025 hearing confirmed what the Court suspected," she said, referencing a hearing earlier this week. "With election deadlines imminent, the Legislative Defendants repeatedly stated they intended to appeal but then intentionally elected not to utilize the more appropriate appellate tools available to them."

Still, Judge Gibson said she would allow the legislature to appeal an August and September ruling she made. However, she refused their request to close the case.

"The Court leaves it to the Utah Supreme Court to determine if, as a matter of law, this suffices to establish appellate jurisdiction," she wrote in an order obtained by FOX 13 News.

What the decision means is the Utah Supreme Court will ultimately decide if the legislature can appeal the map Judge Gibson accepted, creating a more competitive Salt Lake County-centric district. The League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government sued the Utah State Legislature arguing it improperly overrode Proposition 4, a citizen ballot initiative passed in 2016 that allowed for independent redistricting.

The plaintiffs argued that the legislature bypassed an independent commission to draw maps, imposed its own and created congressional districts that gerrymanded to favor Republicans. Judge Gibson agreed and threw out the legislature's map, picking a map that created a new district that Democratic candidates have clamored to run in.

Updates on this breaking news story as information becomes available.