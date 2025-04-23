Judge allows Utah Fits All scholarship/voucher program to continue pending appeals

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge will allow Utah's controversial school choice scholarship program to continue pending appeals to the state's top court.

Last week, Third District Court Judge Laura Scott struck down the Utah Fits All program. Critics sued over it, alleging it is a voucher program siphoning money from public education. But during a hearing on Wednesday, Judge Scott acknowledged that an appeal to the Utah Supreme Court was inevitable, so she said she would not enter an injunction.

The Utah Education Association, one of the plaintiffs, did not object. The effect of the ruling means that parents can still apply and receive $8,000 from the state to take their kids to private schools or pay for other expenses. It also means public school teachers can receive salary increases that were tied to it in a bill the legislature passed two years ago.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story