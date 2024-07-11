Utah Supreme Court rules against legislature's ballot initiative override in redistricting

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has upheld a lawsuit challenging the legislature's redistricting boundaries.

In a ruling obtained by FOX 13 News on Thursday morning ahead of its official publication, a unanimous court reversed a lower court's decision to strike a central part of the lawsuit. It means a victory for groups who pushed for independent redistricting boundaries.

"We hold that the people's right to alter or reform the government through an initiative is constitutionally protected from government infringement, including legislative amendment, repeal or replacement of the initiative in a manner that impairs the reform enacted by the people," Justice Paige Petersen wrote in the unanimous opinion. "Thus, an alleged violation of the people's exercise of these rights presents a legally cognizable claim on which relief may be granted."

The League of Women Voters of Utah, Mormon Women for Ethical Government and others sued over congressional boundaries enacted by the Utah State Legislature. They accused the legislature of disregarding the will of the people who voted to pass Proposition 4, which created an independent redistricting commission. The independent commission submitted boundaries and the legislature ignored them for their own maps. The plaintiffs allege that what the legislature adopted amounts to gerrymandering favoring Republicans.

The legislature has insisted it has the constitutional authority to modify citizen ballot initiatives and draw lines in redistricting, which is why lawmakers favored a map that split Democrat-heavy Salt Lake County into four pieces in a mix of urban and rural interests. A lower-court judge last year refused the Utah State Legislature's request to dismiss the lawsuit, which led to the appeal to the state's top court. But the judge dismissed a key count against the League and MWEG.

The ruling by the state's top court means the lawsuit can proceed.

Read the court's ruling here:

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.