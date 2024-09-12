Judge rules Amendment D is 'void' but will remain on the ballot

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has ruled that Amendment D is void, but it will still remain on the ballot.

In an order issued Thursday morning, 3rd District Court Judge Dianna Gibson ruled "Amendment D is declared void." However, she allowed the Lt. Governor's Office to print the ballots as is. What that means is votes cast on it would not be counted.

"A voter has a right to know what they are being asked to vote upon. In many instances, the only real knowledge a voter may have on an issue is when the voter enters the polling location and reads the description of the proposed amendment on the ballot. This court cannot say that the Amendment D ballot language fairly and accurately summarizes the proposed constitutional amendments for the average voter," Judge Gibson wrote.

In a statement, the Utah State Legislature said it would appeal to the Utah Supreme Court.

"We are extremely disappointed by the lower court's policymaking action from the bench. It's disheartening that the courts - not the 1.9 million Utah voters - will determine the future policies of our state," Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz said, adding: "The court's actions have introduced significant uncertainty into the electoral process, raising concerns about the impartiality and timing of judicial interventions. Such interference during an ongoing election undermines public confidence in the integrity of the process. The court is denying the right of the people to vote and should not be exerting undue influence on this election."

The judge's decision comes after an emergency hearing on Wednesday where she was asked to keep Amendment D off the November ballot by the League of Women Voters of Utah, Mormon Women for Ethical Government and others suing the Utah State Legislature over its decision to override Proposition 4, which was itself a citizen ballot initiative on independent redistricting.

The original lawsuit over Prop. 4 led to a Utah Supreme Court ruling in July where the state's top court found that lawmakers overstepped their powers when they overrode it. The unanimous ruling by the justices led to the legislature calling itself into special session to run a constitutional amendment.

Arguments on Wednesday centered around the timeline to get the amendment on the ballot and whether the language voters decide is "misleading." Judge Gibson quizzed a lawyer for the legislature about whether the intent of the bill is really what voters are deciding.

"It basically abrogates the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in this case. And the summary does not explain that. So does that omission make it inaccurate?" she asked Tyler Green, an attorney representing the legislature.

"That’s a view certainly of a legal consequence, that’s their view of what happens," Green replied, referencing the plaintiffs.

In her ruling Thursday morning, Judge Gibson declared: "Without transparent, accurate and complete disclosure about the amendments, there can be no meaningful right to vote."

Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson's office took no position on the merits of the arguments, but urged an immediate ruling as ballots must be printed this week to meet election deadlines. They tried to broker a deal suggesting that Amendment D could still be on the ballot but if the courts ruled in favor of an injunction, then those votes simply would not be counted.

In a statement to FOX 13 News, the Lt. Governor thanked the court for the decision.

"We appreciate the court’s prompt attention and serious consideration of this matter. State and county election officials will move forward as ordered," Lt. Gov. Henderson said.

In a filing following the hearing, the legislature's attorneys also urged an immediate ruling so they could appeal to the Utah Supreme Court.

"Come tomorrow, there will be no time left to seek further review for the more than 1 million Utahns who will be denied their fundamental right to vote on Amendment D," Green wrote. "Once the Amendment is off the ballot, there is no putting it back on without $3 million in costs—and even that might not be possible. Any further delay with an order to remove Amendment D off the ballot creates serious constitutional harms for Utah voters who had no say in Plaintiffs’ extraordinary motion to remove an amendment off their ballots."

Read the judge's ruling here: