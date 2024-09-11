Judge to rule on whether Amendment D remains on the ballot

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge may issue a ruling tonight on whether Amendment D will go on the November ballot.

After an emergency hearing on Wednesday, 3rd District Court Judge Dianna Gibson said she may issue a decision tonight but more likely tomorrow.

The League of Women Voters of Utah, Mormon Women for Ethical Government and a group of people asked the judge to issue an emergency injunction blocking Amendment D from even being placed on the ballot. Their lawyers argued that the language being put on the ballot for voters to decide is "misleading" about its true intent.

Ballots will be printed for races statewide later this week.

Legislative leaders have insisted the language is accurate. While it does prohibit foreign spending on citizen ballot initiatives and increase signature gathering time, the language does not explicitly say it would undo a Utah Supreme Court ruling on citizen initiatives and referendums. The state's top court ruled the legislature overstepped its powers when it overrode a citizen ballot initiative creating an independent redistricting commission, setting limits on lawmakers' power to change initiatives that "alter or reform government."

Following the Court's ruling, the legislature met in a special session to advance a constitutional amendment on the November ballot.

Republican legislative leaders have argued that without the amendment, Utah could face a flood of citizen initiatives funded by outside interests turning the state "into California," which sees a large number of initiatives on the ballot each election cycle. They also allege the Court's ruling ties their hands to fix any problems with citizen initiatives that do pass.

But opponents of Amendment D, including the plaintiffs, argue it is a "power grab" by the legislature overriding the will of the people.

The losing side is expected to go back to the Utah Supreme Court to seek relief.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as more information becomes available.