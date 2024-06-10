Judge signs death warrant to execute Taberon Honie

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A judge has signed a death warrant setting an execution for Taberon Honie on August 8.

Fifth District Court Judge Jeffrey Wilcox rejected arguments to delay an execution. Honie still has a petition pending before the Utah Supreme Court that could potentially delay any death sentence being carried out.

The judge allowed Honie to once again choose whether to die by lethal injection or firing squad. Honie declined to say, so the judge entered a lethal injection method for him.

Honie faces execution for the 1998 sexual assault and murder of his girlfriend's mother, Claudia Benn. Her throat was slit inside her Cedar City home. Iron County prosecutors said the gruesome murder happened in front of her grandchildren.

Much of Monday's hearing focused on a new cocktail of lethal injection drugs the state intends to use to execute Honie. His attorneys argued they are entitled to know more about the drugs being used and how they are administered. They also demanded that as a result, state corrections officials must update their execution protocols (though that would trigger new rounds of litigation). Lawyers for the state argued repeatedly that updating those execution protocols is unnecessary.

On Friday, the Utah Department of Corrections announced that it has secured a cocktail of drugs necessary to carry out a lethal injection execution — ketamine, fentanyl and potassium chloride. In the past, the agency has said it did not have the required drugs in its possession. Under Utah law, if that is the case, firing squad becomes the default method of execution.

Outside of court, Honie's defense attorney, Eric Zuckerman, told FOX 13 News he would appeal the judge's order.

The last time the state executed a death row inmate, it was Ronnie Lee Gardner in 2010. He died by firing squad.

The Utah Attorney General's Office has also asked a judge to sign a death warrant for Ralph Leroy Menzies, who was sentenced to die for the 1986 kidnapping and murder of Maurine Hunsaker. Menzies is currently undergoing mental competency evaluations after his lawyers raised concerns he may be suffering from dementia.

Both Honie and Menzies are part of a lawsuit challenging Utah's methods and protocols surrounding capital punishment. A group of death row inmates filed the lawsuit. A judge rejected their arguments, but the litigation is currently being appealed to the Utah Supreme Court.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as more information becomes available.