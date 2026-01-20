Lawmakers pledge to tackle top issues as 2026 Utah State Legislature is underway

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2026 Utah State Legislature is already underway, with lawmakers pledging to tackle the top issues facing Utahns.

"Let us run bills for the next generation, not for the next news cycle," House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said in his opening remarks to the House of Representatives.

As the session was getting underway, a group of progressive-leaning ministers gathered outside the House chamber to read scriptures, sing hymns, and pray for lawmakers. They wanted lawmakers to be compassionate to people experiencing homelessness and support immigrants.

"Part of our reason to be here this morning is to pray and offer another vision of how they can legislate," said Rev. Brigette Weier of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. "Of policies they can enact that make Utah a healthy and thriving place for the common good."

Republican legislative leadership insists they are addressing the issues facing Utah. Tackling affordability is a top priority with bills already being run on property tax relief, gas tax relief and even threats of an income tax cut.

"We face decisions – the results we may never see — the Great Salt Lake, infrastructure, energy, education, housing, land management, and critical minerals," Speaker Schultz said.

Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, echoed that in his own remarks to the Utah State Senate. He touted investments in nuclear power and a critical mineral depository in central Utah.

"Together, we are creating national laboratories. Securing critical minerals essential to everyday life and advanced technology. Solving the world’s challenges while strengthening national security. We’re tackling our water crisis with long-term solutions. Accelerating medical research that saves lives. We’re lowering the cost of housing for families. Apartment rents are softening and we are building more first homes," he said.

Democrats on Utah's Capitol Hill have their own priorities. Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, said she wanted to see bills that also benefit Utah families.

"Affordability in every sense of the word," she told FOX 13 News. "I mean that’s cost of living, housing, child care, food — which is top for many families — and then how do we look into the future to make sure all Utahns have the quality of life they can actually access."

Governor Spencer Cox said he would push the legislature to advance bills on housing and infrastructure. He has also made child literacy a priority.

"We know if kids aren’t reading on grade level by third grade odds of positive outcomes go down significantly, we want to make sure every kid has the best outcome possible," he said.