Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson under formal investigation by the Department of Justice

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson was apparently informed that she is under formal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice through a seemingly ordinary notice.

Henderson posted an image Wednesday of the notice sent by the DOJ claiming she is under investigation for failing to "comply with your duties" as the state's chief elections officers.

“Um, no, I was not aware, but I guess I am now, wrote Henderson. "It would be nice if the good folks at the DOJ would focus on actual problems instead of baselessly harassing election officials."

The notice informing Henderson of the investigation was dated Friday, Sept. 4.

Earlier this summer, the Department of Justice threatened Henderson with criminal prosecution if she failed, as they demanded, to turn over the state's voter records list.

Despite repeated unsubstantiated cries of election irregularities from the current Trump administration, the Lt. Governor has continually refused to hand over Utah's records list, as have many election leaders across the country.

A previous reviews of the 2.1 million registered Utah voters by Henderson's office found that only 27 noncitizens were on the state's voter rolls and removed, and none had ever cast a ballot.