Maloy, Jenkins separated by just handful of votes in Utah House Dist. 2 primary

SALT LAKE CITY — With nearly all votes counted, Congresswoman Celeste Maloy continues to hold on to the slimmest of leads in her effort to return to Washington.

The latest results released Friday show Maloy with just a 382 vote lead over challenger Colby Jenkins in the GOP primary for Utah's 2nd Congressional District.

Maloy has led since election night Tuesday, but that lead has continued to drop each day since with nearly 106,000 total votes counted with 97% of precincts reporting.

Utah Congressman Blake Moore easily defeated his opponent, Paul Miller, in his primary, while Burgess Owens faced no challenger Tuesday. Both men will advance, along with the winner of the Maloy-Jenkins race, to the general election in November.

