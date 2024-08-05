Maloy wins again in GOP primary recount

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Congresswoman Celeste Maloy emerged victorious again in a recount of the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary.

With Washington County certifying its recount results on Monday, Jenkins lost to Maloy by 176 votes.

Prior to the recount, Jenkins was 214 votes behind Maloy.

Jenkins still has a petition before the Utah Supreme Court contesting the results of the GOP primary. He has alleged that more than 1,000 ballots were not counted because they were sent to an out-of-state U.S. Postal Service processing center. Voters in the 2nd District could still have dropped them in a mailbox before the deadline, but they wouldn't have been postmarked until days later, he alleged.

The state's top court has asked the Utah Attorney General's Office to respond to Jenkins' petition by Wednesday. The Court could hold a hearing soon, if the justices opt to take up the case.