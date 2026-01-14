Mayor Mendenhall reaffirms Salt Lake City’s commitment to immigrant safety and inclusion

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of concerned residents filled Salt Lake City Council chambers Monday night, demanding the city refuse cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents following recent controversial incidents in Minneapolis and beyond.
Mayor Erin Mendenhall released a lengthy statement on the topic, including criticism of ICE agents' actions.
Her statement read:
“There’s no doubt it’s an uncertain time in our country. The stories we’ve read, the videos we’ve seen, and the experiences of members of our own community have shaken us. Tactics used by ICE under President Trump certainly don’t make me feel safer as an American.
"We have stood with and welcomed immigrants in Salt Lake City; a city founded on the values of safety and freedom from persecution. Our values of welcoming and inclusivity are exemplified in the programs we run, the way we police, the community-level investments we fund, and more. During this incredible time of insecurity among our communities, we must continue to develop ways and means to protect our residents and their safety. This has included some recent work and investment we want our residents to be aware of.
"In 2025, we launched the Future Citizens PATH Program [LINK] to assist eligible green card holders in Salt Lake City with support through the U.S. citizenship process to help make it more accessible.
"Salt Lake City was also officially certified as the first Welcoming City in Utah in 2024 by demonstrating initiatives and partnerships throughout the city that foster inclusivity, including building relationships between immigrant and non-immigrant residents, digital connectivity and other efforts.
"The Know Your Neighbor Program helps connect longtime residents with recent refugee families through friendship and volunteerism opportunities to create lasting connections and strengthen our communities.
"Our fundamental responsibilities include keeping our residents and visitors safe and protecting their rights. Your safety and your rights: every decision we make is viewed through that lens.
"Our authorities as a municipality do not include enforcement of federal immigration laws. When our officers respond to a call for service or arrest an individual for suspicion of a crime, that individual’s immigration status does not factor into how our officers handle a situation. We do not participate in federal immigration operations. That is neither our interest nor our authority.
"We do partner with federal agencies on certain public safety actions. For example, the Project Safe Neighborhoods partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, or when federal agencies request our assistance apprehending those who are suspected of violent crimes, like rape, trafficking, gang activity or murder. This type of collaboration is, and will continue to be, important in our effort to keep our city as safe as possible. People committing violent crime in our community should be held accountable, no matter their citizenship status.
"All people should be treated with dignity. Law enforcement operations should be as transparent as reasonably and safely possible and should operate with an objective to minimize fear and insecurity in the surrounding communities. Tactics by ICE under President Trump have violated these tenants so extremely and with such frequency that I believe we have legitimate cause to feel insecure in our communities across this nation. I am grateful for the Salt Lake City Police Department and our officers who work every day with dignity for those they serve, accountability to the public and each other, and respect for the trust between SLCPD and the public they serve.
"While we cannot predict what may happen in the days and weeks ahead, my top priority is keeping all of our residents safe, while also protecting the right we all have to speak out and peacefully demonstrate when we disagree with our government.”
