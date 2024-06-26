Mike Kennedy defeats large field in GOP race to replace Curtis in Congress
Prev
Next
Spenser Heaps/AP
Mike Kennedy, a candidate in the Republican primary for Utah's 3rd Congressional District, takes part in a televised debate at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP, Pool)
Posted at 8:50 PM, Jun 25, 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — State Sen. Mike Kennedy beat a large field of candidates in the GOP primary to replace Rep. John Curtis in Utah's 3rd Congressional District.
Curtis left his seat in Congress to run for Senate, and easily won his primary Tuesday to advance to the general election in November.
Kennedy won in his second attempt to get to Washington after losing a GOP Senate primary to Mitt Romney in 2018. On Tuesday, he defeated four other candidates, including Case Lawrence, the closest vote-getter in the primary.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.