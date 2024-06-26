Mike Kennedy defeats large field in GOP race to replace Curtis in Congress

SALT LAKE CITY — State Sen. Mike Kennedy beat a large field of candidates in the GOP primary to replace Rep. John Curtis in Utah's 3rd Congressional District.

Curtis left his seat in Congress to run for Senate, and easily won his primary Tuesday to advance to the general election in November.

Kennedy won in his second attempt to get to Washington after losing a GOP Senate primary to Mitt Romney in 2018. On Tuesday, he defeated four other candidates, including Case Lawrence, the closest vote-getter in the primary.