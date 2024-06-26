Watch Now
Mike Kennedy defeats large field in GOP race to replace Curtis in Congress

Spenser Heaps/AP
Mike Kennedy, a candidate in the Republican primary for Utah's 3rd Congressional District, takes part in a televised debate at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP, Pool)
Posted at 8:50 PM, Jun 25, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — State Sen. Mike Kennedy beat a large field of candidates in the GOP primary to replace Rep. John Curtis in Utah's 3rd Congressional District.

Curtis left his seat in Congress to run for Senate, and easily won his primary Tuesday to advance to the general election in November.

Kennedy won in his second attempt to get to Washington after losing a GOP Senate primary to Mitt Romney in 2018. On Tuesday, he defeated four other candidates, including Case Lawrence, the closest vote-getter in the primary.

