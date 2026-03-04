Vote-by-mail bill is in legislative limbo

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would have modified Utah's popular vote-by-mail system is officially in limbo after a Senate committee voted to advance to the next item on the agenda.

Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, the Senate co-sponsor of House Bill 479, made a motion in the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee to move to the next item on the agenda.

"I think there's still some things we need to work on on this bill," Sen. McKell said, making the motion.

The committee unanimously voted for it.

"All right, thanks," Rep. Jefferson Burton, R-Salem, said.

The bill faced a lot of controversy and opposition from voter rights groups. It would have mailed voters a ballot, but instead of mailing it back? People would need to drive to a dropbox or polling place and show ID before returning it. County clerks raised concerns about staffing those dropboxes, the cost for employees and the hours they could keep them open and impacts to disabled, elderly and rural voters.

Rep. Burton has defended the bill as necessary for election integrity and security. It passed through the House.

The effect of Sen. McKell's motion leaves the bill in a sort of "legislative Purgatory." It is unlikely to advance in the final days of the 2026 Utah State Legislature. But no bill is truly dead until Sine die, which is midnight on Saturday.