Bill expanding school lunch for children in need won't advance in Utah's legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill to expand Utah's school lunch program for children in need will not be advancing through the rest of the legislative session.

The House Education Committee voted 8-1 to hold Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla's bill, raising concerns about budgetary impact. Senate Bill 180 would have increased who was eligible for reduced price or free school lunches. Children in families up to 200% of the poverty level (or about $65,000 a year in salary for a family of four) would have qualified under the legislation.

"Kids that are hungry are not going to learn. It’s going to make it really hard," Sen. Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, told the House committee. "This is a very unique way of having a high return on investment, this may be the only nutritious meal of the day for children."

The bill had support from a group that advocates to feed children in need.

"We know this band of students is very much affected by increased costs of living, we know there are increased demand of food banks and food pantries," said Neil Rickard with Utahns Against Hunger.

A portion of money from liquor sales already goes to support the program and the bill would have earmarked a percentage of that to expand eligibility. Sen. Escamilla also had some other funding mechanisms in the bill to cover it. But her Republican colleagues had concerns.

"I can appreciate the compassion here, but I think if we look at it, it’s already been decided what percent of poverty line it should be to fund it for the people who need that," said Rep. Tiara Auxier, R-Morgan.

Rep. Matt MacPherson, R-West Valley City, questioned what was being taken from in order to fund this. Ultimately, the committee rejected an effort to advance the bill out of committee. It previously passed the Senate.

Sen. Escamilla was disappointed following the vote, but said she is "persistent" and plans to push the bill again in the 2027 Utah State Legislature.