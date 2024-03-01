NHL arena bill clears Utah House

SALT LAKE CITY — The bill to help build a National Hockey League arena in downtown has passed the House of Representatives.

Senate Bill 272 passed on a 50-20 vote, but will be sent back to the Senate because it was amended. The bill is modified to create a "reinvestment zone" that allows Salt Lake City to hike sales taxes .5% to help pay for the billion dollar project.

The bill now includes language that has Salt Lake City leaders report to the Utah State Legislature on the project. Debate over the bill on Thursday night was enthusiastic with lawmakers excited about the revitalization of that part of downtown. Rep. Val Peterson, R-Orem, said the idea is for a remodeled Delta Center that would house both the Utah Jazz and a future NHL team.

But the project is viewed by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and members of the city council as a potential economic boost. Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith are working to lure an NHL team to Salt Lake City.

A separate bill is headed to Governor Spencer Cox's desk to create a special district across from the Utah State Fairpark for a potential Major League Baseball stadium. The Larry H. Miller Company has been working to lure an MLB expansion team. That project would be paid for in part by sales tax revenues from within the multi-billion dollar development that the Larry H. Miller Company has planned and the state of Utah would own the stadium.

Both bills have received widespread, bipartisan support in the legislature.